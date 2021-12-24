Birds and butterflies survey begins in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

24 December 2021 19:17 IST

The Forest Department in collaboration with three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) began the annual survey of birds and butterflies in the Coimbatore Forest Division on Friday.

The three NGOs are World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India), Coimbatore Nature Society (CNS) and The Nature and Butterfly Society.

P.B. Balaji, core committee member of CNS, said the survey would cover all seven forest ranges in the Coimbatore Forest Division – Coimbatore, Periyanaickenpalayam, Sirumugai, Mettupalayam, Boluvampatti, Karamadai and Madukkarai – to evaluate the number of species of birds and butterflies present.

“In our past surveys, we have identified around 200 species of butterflies and 190 species of birds [in Coimbatore Forest Division],” he said. There will be 14 teams in total – two teams per forest range – for the field survey this year, according to Mr. Balaji.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said a briefing session with the NGOs was held in Coimbatore on Friday, following which the field work for the survey would be carried out on Saturday and Sunday.