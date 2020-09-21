Birders in Salem welcome migratory birds

Birding enthusiasts in Salem have stuck posters in various parts of the district welcoming migratory birds.
Members of Salem Ornithological Foundation have affixed posters at various places in the district welcoming migratory birds like Common Sandpiper, Grey Wagtail, Greenish Warbler and other species.
The birding enthusiasts have stuck the posters to create awareness among the public about the importance of conserving ecosystem. Two young members of the organisation, M.R. Sri Brindha and M. Sahaya Bershiya stuck the posters on Yercaud Ghat Road and they were greeted by curious travellers to the hill station.
S.V. Ganeshwar, a member of the organisation said, “we have stuck posters celebrating the arrival of migratory birds as they help in maintaining the ecosystem here. These birds migrate here from as far as Central Asia and some parts of Europe. Some bird varieties migrate here from the Himalayan region. The birds migrate here generally during October-March and return to their breeding grounds. Some birds migrate in September itself. The birds migrate here due to optimum temperature and for food. However, there are no evidence of these species breeding here.”
He added that the posters have been provided with QR codes and while scanning, the public could get details of birds recorded in Salem and their details. The birding enthusiasts have stuck the posters within Salem City limits, Tharamangalam, K.R. Thoppur, Vazhapadi and a few other places. The organisation has stuck about 400 posters.
