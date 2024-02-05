Birders identify 230 species during 12th Coimbatore Bird Race

February 05, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bird watchers spotted around 230 species of birds during the 12th edition of Coimbatore Bird Race, the Coimbatore chapter of HSBC - India Bird Race held on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The exercise was organised by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) and Salim Ali Naturalist Forum (SANF), in partnership with the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC).

All-India coordinator for the India Bird Races is ‘The Yuhina Canopy’ and the United Way Mumbai was the facilitating partner. The HSBC - India Bird Race is a dawn-to-dusk event in which participants spent an entire day spotting and identifying birds to record as many species of birds as possible. This is happening in more than 14 cities in India every year, according to P. Pramod, Senior Principal Scientist of SACON.

In Coimbatore, by the end of the day, participants from 21 teams made 69 checklists of bird occurrence and uploaded them in eBird portal to be shared with the central coordinating SACON team. This was followed by an interactive session where all participants shared their experiences of the day with other teams. Seventy birders, in the age group of 10 to 70, attended the valedictory function.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maximum number of birds sighted by a single team was 207. Rare birds sighted and recorded by the teams were European bee eater, Greater spotted eagle, Black baza, Garganey, Spot-billed pelican, Common rose finch and Bristled grass warbler.

V. Thirunavukkarasu, Additional Principal Conservator of Forests and Principal Central Academy of State Forests, congratulated the participants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.