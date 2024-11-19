With almost all the tanks linked to river Noyyal in Coimbatore remaining full to the brim, birders fear a potential decline in migratory birds specialising in shore habitats.

Scientists, researchers and birders raised serious concern over the destruction of shore areas of the tanks in Coimbatore in a meeting held on the sidelines of the 128th birth anniversary celebration of Dr. Salim Ali in the city.

They pointed out that concretisation and strengthening of tank bunds for beautification works under the Smart Cities Mission destroyed habitats of shore birds such as waders and plovers. With the natural draining of water affected, shore areas of tanks that are not covered under the beautification works also remain submerged.

Suhel Quader, scientist with Nature Conservation Foundation, pointed out that authorities need to keep the natural habitats of these water bodies intact.

City-based birders highlighted that the sighting of birds drastically declined at the Ukkadam Big Tank, after the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation executed various beautification works, along with other activities, including boating and jet-skiing. Birders had recorded 186 species of birds at Ukkadam Big Tank, mostly before the execution of these developmental works.

“At present, most of the tanks in the city are full and shore areas are submerged. Birds that need shores and shallow areas for foraging are less likely to choose these water bodies. This might also reflect in a decline of migratory birds that are waders. However, this condition will not affect various types of ducks, pelicans and cormorants,” opined P.R. Selvaraj, president of the Coimbatore Nature Society.

Dr. Quader wanted the birding community in Coimbatore to do systematic monitoring of birds in tanks in Coimbatore and publish their findings to stress the importance of their conservation before policy makers.