Birders, children hone birdwatching skills

A bird and butterfly walk, organised by the Salem Nature Society (SNS) at the foothills of Yercaud on Sunday, gave a breath of fresh air to children and birding enthusiasts.

The team spotted close to 30 species of birds and butterflies. SNS volunteers guided the participants on the methodologies for bird watching and explained the role of the species in afforestation.

‘Refreshing session’

G. Dharshan, a Class XI student said, “The session was very refreshing and this was my first experience in bird watching. We were guided on ways to spot birds and butterflies, elements that should be looked into to identify a bird or butterfly to understand the species.”

M. Harini, a Class XII student, said that she spotted some interesting species as part of the walk and would like to be part of more such sessions in the future. She added that they learnt about migratory birds that visit Salem.

V. Gokul from the Salem Nature Society said, “ This is the first session we organised after relaxation in COVID-19 restriction. Since it was cloudy, we could not spot more species on the day. However we sighted interesting species such as Common Banded Peacock butterfly. The participants were introduced to bird watching techniques and were provided with booklets on birds recorded in Salem.”