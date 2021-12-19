Coimbatore

Bird survey concludes in Salem

Volunteers of bird survey in Salem forest ranges presented with certificates on Sunday.  

The bird and butterfly survey conducted in Salem forest ranges concluded on Sunday. The survey was conducted at nine ranges in the district on December 18 and 19.

The survey was jointly conducted by Salem Nature Society members and Forest personnel, teams including forest personnel and volunteers.

The results would be reviewed in the coming days, organisers said.

District Forest Officer R. Gowtham said the volunteers and forest personnel were advised on survey practices on Friday evening and they were sent to the respective ranges.

About 150 persons including 80 volunteers in over 16 teams conducted the survey. The survey was conducted from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in three sessions.

V. Gokul, secretary of Salem Nature Club, said students from various colleges and organisations like Tamil Nadu Butterfly Society, Suzhal Arivom, Bengaluru Butterfly Club, birding and butterfly enthusiasts took part in the survey.

This is the fourth bird and butterfly survey conducted in Salem ranges.

In the survey conducted in February 2020, 214 birds and 136 butterflies were recorded in Salem ranges.


