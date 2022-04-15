Nanjarayan tank awaits State government nod for bird sanctuary status

Nanjarayan tank near Tiruppur city is a biodiversity hotspot where 179 species of birds have been recorded. | Photo Credit: File photo

A proposal submitted by the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department seeking to declare Nanjarayan tank, a biodiversity hotspot in Tiruppur, as a bird sanctuary is awaiting State government’s approval.

The 125.86-hectare tank near Koolipalayam on Uthukuli Road, around 10 km from Tiruppur city, is a biodiversity hotspot where Nature Society of Tiruppur (NST) has recorded 179 species of birds, 16 species of reptiles, 42 varieties of butterflies, 11 species of mammals and 76 types of plants.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, has taken up the lead in protecting the urban water body that also attracts migratory birds in large numbers. The tank gets water mainly from two sources – rain and Nallur odai, a stream. The water body is currently under the control of the Public Works Department (Water Resources Organisation). “The tank is home to a large number of resident birds and migratory birds. Nature lovers and the local community are showing keen interest in the protection of the tank for its rich biodiversity,” said S. Ramasubramanian, Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

He said that P. Pramod, Senior Principal Scientist, Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), visited the tank recently as the Department sought for an expert opinion.

S.N. Thejasvi, Deputy Director ATR (Tiruppur Division), said that trees and shrubs on the islands inside the tank, which were formed in the desilting dome some years ago, have now turned into nesting place for many birds. As the tank is under its control, the PWD has reportedly demanded continuation of various rights over the tank, including the rights to fishing, if the tank is declared as a sanctuary.

The Forest Department has objected to the fishing rights as water birds mainly depend on the fishes in the tank. Also, the Department cited that continuing fishing in tanks such as Singanallur tank in Coimbatore resulted in the reduction of avifauna.

According to Forest Department sources, the Tiruppur district administration has submitted a proposal to the government to declare Nanjarayan tank as a wetland under provisions of the Wetlands Conservation and Management Rules, 2017.

NST president K. Ravindran said that nature enthusiasts were eagerly waiting for the government to declare the tank as a bird sanctuary and protect it from pollution and other disturbances.