ADVERTISEMENT

Bird flu outbreak in Kerala, vigil stepped up at 12 border check posts in Tamil Nadu

April 21, 2024 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - COIMBATORE

All these check posts are equipped with one veterinary doctor and four other staff.

The Hindu Bureau

Vigil has been stepped up at the 12 border check posts in Tamil Nadu following the outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reports of deaths in Alappuzha due to H5N1 bird flu, the Animal Husbandry department has stepped up vigil at 12 border check posts such as as Anaikatti, Walayar, Velandavazham, Melbavi, Mulli, Meenakshipuram, Gopalapuram, Semmanampathy, Veerappagoundanpudur, Naduppuni, Zamin Kaliapuram and Vadakkadu round the clock.

All these check posts are equipped with one veterinary doctor and four other staff. Instructions have been issued to stop and return vehicles that carried poultry meat, eggs and ducks. And steps have been taken to fumigate and disinfect other vehicles entering the State from Kerala.

As many as 432 samples have been lifted from the poultry farms and have been examined and there are no traces of bird flu, officials here said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US