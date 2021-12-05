Bird enthusiasts to identify more wetlands for waterbird survey

Bird enthusiasts are working on identifying more wetlands for the annual waterbird survey to be conducted in January as the recent rain has replenished many waterbodies in the district.

Members of the Salem Ornithological Foundation have been conducting waterbird survey as part of the Asian Waterbird Census in the district for the past two years and recording bird varieties seen along the wetlands in the district. The Foundation has also been recording the characteristics of the wetlands as part of the study.

The bird enthusiasts visited over 50 lakes in 2020 as part of the studies. They visited 265 lakes in the district in 2021 and looking at increasing the number to 300 in 2022.

S.V. Ganeshwar, member of the organisation, said, “water level has improved in several waterbodies that appeared dried during previous years. Water level has improved in several small waterbodies and ponds in the district.

Hence, we are planning to conduct the survey at more number of waterbodies this year.”

He said besides surveying the birds spotted at a wetland, they also recorded characteristics of the wetland like if there were any odour, was it polluted, and presence of water hyacinths.

Over 20 members are involved in the survey here. Mr. Ganeshwar said the survey would be conducted in January as it was non-breeding period and migration period for majority of birds.

Based on the outcomes of the study this year, the organisation is planning to conduct prolonged studies at major waterbodies here.

In 2021, of the 265 wetlands studied, 168 bird varieties were identified by the enthusiasts here including varieties like Chestnut-bellied Sandgrouse, Blyth’s Swift, European Bee-eater, Marshall’s Iora and Red Munia.