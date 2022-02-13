Bird census conducted at Namakkal

A two-day wetland bird census was conducted at Namakkal which concluded on Sunday.

As many as 18 teams, including volunteers and forest personnel, were deployed at wetlands in Namakkal, Rasipuram, and Mullukkurichi forest ranges.

As many as 18 wetlands were surveyed as part of the census by the teams and bird varieties recorded.

Over 30 volunteers from Salem Ornithology Club, Eastern Ghats Protection Federation and college students took part in the survey. Over 40 forest personnel also took part. According to officials, the census report would be published in the near future.