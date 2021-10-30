Coimbatore

Biomining project to be extended to town panchayats: Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru (right) chairing a review meeting along with Collector S. Karmegam at the Salem Collectorate on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said that biomining projects would be extended to town panchayats and to villages in a phased manner.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the Minister said that biomining was effective in disposal of municipal solid waste and the project was being currently implemented in major cities in the State. He said the project was implemented on 350 acres at two places in Chennai while in Tiruchi it was on 26 acres. “It ensures zero percent disposal of garbage and the project would be implemented in town panchayats and villages in a phased manner”, he added.

Mr. Nehru said that desilting of storm water drains, taken up ahead of North-East Monsoon, was being carried out across the State to prevent flooding.

He said that steps would be taken to recycle sewage so that the reprocessed water was used for agriculture.

The Minister said that soil testing would be done while preparing detailed project reports (DPR) for underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) so that delay in project execution was prevented. Mr. Nehru said that of the total 80 projects undertaken under the Smart City Mission by the Salem Corporation, 46 projects worth ₹273.69 crore had been completed and the remaining 34 works at ₹672.86 crore were in progress. “All the projects would be completed by the end of the year”, the Minister said.

Earlier, the Minister chaired a review meeting with heads of the departments at the Collectorate in the presence of Collector S. Karmegam, MPs and MLAs.


