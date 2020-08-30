Biomining of legacy waste nearing completion at Vairapalayam yard

A large quantity of legacy waste has been biomined at the compost yard in Erode.

Erode

30 August 2020 22:44 IST

Biomining of legacy waste at the Vairapalayam compost yard here is expected to be completed in a week.

The civic body has been dumping the municipal waste collected from the town on a 7.5 acre land along River Cauvery at Vairapalayam for the last 65 years. Leachate from the waste seeps into the ground and pollutes the river. During floods two years ago, over one-third of the waste was washed away in the river.

Under the Smart City Mission project, the civic body decided to biomine the waste. A private company was entrusted with the work in August last.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that over one lakh cubic metre of legacy waste was biomined and the remaining work would be completed in a week. After completion of works, the portion of the river would be restored, he added.

Mr. Elangovan said that biomining of 5.35 lakh cubic metre waste at Vendipalayam compost yard was in progress and would be completed within 10 months. Both the projects are executed at a total cost of ₹ 37.25 crore, he added.