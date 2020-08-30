Biomining of legacy waste nearing completion at Vairapalayam yard

Biomining of legacy waste at the Vairapalayam compost yard here is expected to be completed in a week.
The civic body has been dumping the municipal waste collected from the town on a 7.5 acre land along River Cauvery at Vairapalayam for the last 65 years. Leachate from the waste seeps into the ground and pollutes the river. During floods two years ago, over one-third of the waste was washed away in the river.
Under the Smart City Mission project, the civic body decided to biomine the waste. A private company was entrusted with the work in August last.
Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that over one lakh cubic metre of legacy waste was biomined and the remaining work would be completed in a week. After completion of works, the portion of the river would be restored, he added.
Mr. Elangovan said that biomining of 5.35 lakh cubic metre waste at Vendipalayam compost yard was in progress and would be completed within 10 months. Both the projects are executed at a total cost of ₹ 37.25 crore, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath