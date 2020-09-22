Biometric authentication failure hits distribution of rations at fair price shops

Distribution of rations was affected at a few fair price shops here on Tuesday after biometric authentication of many cardholders failed.
Under the ‘one nation, one ration’ card (ONORC) scheme, fingerprint scanners were given to all the 1,132 fair price shops in the district and the district administration announced that only after fingerprint authentication, rations would be distributed. If the scanner does not detect the fingerprint of the cardholder, a one-time password will be sent to the registered mobile number linked to the Aadhaar card number or smart card of the consumer and after authentication, rations will be sold.
On Tuesday, many cardholders in Karungalpalayam and Kallukadaimedu complained that their biometric authentication failed and the salesmen refused to supply rations to them. They entered into altercation with the workers at the fair price shops and demanded rations. However, the salesmen said that only after authentication, rations could be given.
Officials said that scanners read and verify thumb impressions of family cardholders and any members aged above 18 can visit the shops and purchase the rations. They also said that people may face glitches initially and steps were being taken to solve the issue.
But cardholders said the new system consumed more time and wanted technical glitches solved so that the process was completed in a few minutes.
