Biomedical waste found dumped near lake

Used syringes found dumped near Kurichi lake in the city late on Monday were removed by the Coimbatore Corporation and sent to a biomedical waste treatment facility for proper disposal on Tuesday.

R. Manikandan of Kovai Kulangal Paathukappu Amaippu spotted the syringes dumped on the side of the lake and alerted the authorities.

Timple Luloo, a Swachh Bharat Mission ambassador to the civic body, said the Corporation immediately sent conservancy workers to remove the waste from the premises of the water body as it could pose threat to the public.

It was taken to Tekno Therm, a common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility.

M. Andiappan, sanitary inspector of the Corporation for the area, said there was no clue on who dumped the biomedical waste there. He said that the civic body would initiate severe action against those dumping biomedical waste.

Mr. Manikandan said many scrap dealers were having their godowns near the lake and often discard unwanted materials along the lake bund.

“Though the issue was brought to the notice of the civic body, we were told that the godowns could not be closed down as they were situated on a patta land,” he said.