Biodiversity park opened at Sulur near Coimbatore

September 19, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The biodiversity park opened at Venkatachalam Nagar on Kalangal Road near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Tuesday is aimed at promoting biodiversity and community bonding.

The park houses more than 300 varieties of plants, rare trees, herbal and aquatic plants, walkers’ path, children’s play equipment, outdoor gym, selfie spot, mini library, metal art installation and a volleyball court.

A corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by Sulur-based Propel Industries Private Limited, the project was implemented by the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) in association with Coimbatore district administration and Sulur town panchayat.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated the park in the presence of Devi Mannavan, president of Sulur town panchayat; A.V. Varadharajan, chairman of Propel Industries; Senthil Kumar, managing director of Propel Industries; R.R. Balasundaram, president of RAAC; and R. Raveendran, secretary of RAAC.

Vidhya Senthil Kumar, director (CSR and branding) of Propel Industries, said the main aim of developing the park was to create a place where all members of the community, from children to senior citizens, can spend time and develop the community bonding, which is being lost nowadays. She added that board games would be introduced in the park in the future.

Propel Industries spent around ₹ 24 lakh under CSR to develop the park on a reserve site of 50 cents, which already had trees and a compound wall. Ms. Senthil Kumar added that garden designer M. Thenmozhi from Sivam’s Thulir nursery selected plants that attract butterflies for the park.

