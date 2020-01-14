Bins placed to collect recyclable waste in Erode, Salem

In a move to ensure smokeless Bhogi, the corporation has placed bins at three spots in the city where public can drop the recyclable waste materials, including tyres, tubes and other plastics items.

The waste collection system was launched at Veerappanchatiram zonal office, R.N. Pudur bus stop and Ashokapuram here on Tuesday. The collection method saw good response from the public as residents, who used to burn tyres, tubes and other waste materials on Bhogi, dropped it in the bins.

Since arrangements were made at the last minute, residents were not informed of the collection points and workers, during their door-to-door garbage collection, alerted the residents. Officials said that collection points will function till January 16. Also, they can handover the obsolete materials to the conservancy workers during the garbage collection.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that more bins will be placed in each zones in the coming years.

Salem Staff Reporter adds

Salem Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh launched the programme at Salem Corporation office on Tuesday. According to Corporation officials, waste collection boxes has been set up at about 25 places in each of its four zones, Hasthampatti, Sooramangalam, Kondalampatti and Ammapet and also at zonal offices, urban primary health centres and at public gathering places.