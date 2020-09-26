Bills will bring direct benefits to farmers, says BJP agri wing leader

The three new agriculture-related Bills introduced by the Central Government will bring direct benefits to farmers, claimed BJP’s State agricultural wing president G.K. Nagaraj here on Saturday. He said that the Congress, the DMK and other parties are opposing the Bills for the sake of votebank politics.

“Congress ruled the country for more than 50 years and did not bring in any change to the lives of farmers. So was the condition when DMK ruled the State. Now, they are opposing the bills when the BJP is making efforts to better the lives of farmers,” he said.

Mr. Nagaraj said that the DMK president M.K. Stalin did not oppose when the AIADMK Government introduced the contract farming law in Tamil Nadu in 2019 but now he is raising voice against contract farming. “The legislations are not imposed for contract farming by farmers. They have the freedom of choice. The legislation will also ensure minimum support price for farmers,” he said.

According to him, farmer producer organisation (FPO) will enable farmers become direct sellers of their produce.

Mr. Nagaraj along with State vice-presidents of the party Vanathi Srinivasan, Karuppu Muruganantham, and P. Kanagasabapathy and State treasurer S.R. Sekar convened a discussion on the Bills with members of at least 15 farmers’ associations and around 50 farmers from Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Tirupur on Saturday.

He added that similar discussions will be held in agricultural districts namely Tanjavur, Tiruchi, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Salem, Erode and Cuddalore.