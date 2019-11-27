Bills stuck near university create flutter in academic community

Bills stuck on Tuesday near Bharathiar University calling for the arrest of the faculty, who engaged in malpractices to equate regular and ‘Part B’ doctoral research programme, created a flutter in the academic community.

The bills in the name of Revolutionary Student-Youth Front urged students to break the divisive plan to equate the two programmes, have the faculty arrested and called for a joint struggle.

The University had, a few years ago, introduced the ‘Part B’ doctoral research programme that let candidate from any part of the world to engage a registered faculty as guide to obtain the degree. At the time of introduction of the programme, the University decided that the doctoral degree certificate would clearly mention that it was a ‘Part B’ Ph.D. certificate.

But subsequently, the University removed the distinction, equating the regular and ‘Part B’ programmes and subsequently had to drop the programme following strictures from the University Grants Commission, which had said the University should not offer such a research programme.

A few research scholars pursuing the ‘Part B’ Ph.D. programme had moved the court asking for the ‘Part B’ mention to be removed. The case is pending before the Madras High Court.

Meanwhile, at a recent Syndicate meeting, the University decided to refer to the Governor-chancellor the proposal to relaunch the programme, amidst serious opposition. In the backdrop of the Syndicate’s move, the Front’s posters have brought to light the issue.

Faculty and Syndicate opposed to the relaunch of the programme said on condition of anonymity that the ‘Part B’ programme would lead to dilution of academic standards and pave the way for corruption.

It would also disadvantage the regular research scholars who spent hours working on their thesis.

The Front could not be reached in the number displayed in the poster as the mobile phone was switched off.