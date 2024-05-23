Bikers without helmets turned away from Yercaud on second day of summer festival

Salem District police are enforcing helmet regulations by turning back bike riders attempting to enter Yercaud without helmets. On Thursday, the Forest Department highlighted its plastic-free initiative by displaying an installation of a replica water tap pouring plastic water bottles instead of water.

The 47th Yercaud Summer Festival and flower show, which commenced on Wednesday, will continue until May 26. On Thursday, the festival featured bicycle races and a cooking competition without stoves. Despite intermittent rain, tourists flocked to Yercaud to enjoy the festivities and the flower show.

On the same day, Salem District Police intensified their enforcement of safety regulations. Bike riders without helmets were stopped and sent back at the Yercaud Foothills. Additionally, police checked driving licenses and advised riders to adhere to the 30 km/h speed limit on the ghat road. They also warned that parents could face charges under the Motor Vehicles Act if they allow minors to operate two-wheelers or four-wheelers.

To raise awareness about the importance of a plastic-free environment, the Salem District Forest Department installed a replica water tap at the Yercaud Foothills, designed to pour plastic bottles instead of water. This installation, created using plastic bottles collected from Yercaud Road, attracted numerous tourists who took selfies with it. Forest department officials emphasised the long-term environmental impact of plastic waste on water resources and committed to further awareness campaigns to make Yercaud plastic-free.