Bike taxis affect livelihood of taxi and autorickshaw drivers in Yercaud; Transport Department officials warn tourists to be cautious

September 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Salem

Van, autorickshaw, and taxi drivers in Yercaud allege bike taxis affect their livelihood and urged transport officials to take stern action against them. Transport officials warn tourists to be cautious as bike taxis are illegal and there will be issues in claiming insurance in the event of accidents.

Yercaud is a prime tourist attraction in Salem district, and people from various parts of Tamil Nadu come to the hill station, especially during weekends.

Meanwhile, a few people rent bikes for tourists in Yercaud, especially couples. As the rent for the bike is cheap compared to taxis or autos, tourists also prefer the bike taxi option.

C. Dinesh Kumar, a call taxi driver, said that through online, people in Yercaud were giving their bikes for rent. Especially, they target college students and couples who come to Yercaud by bus, and from there, they go to various places on bikes. Through online they contact the tourists and provide bikes near the bus stand or near Anna Park.

As the bike rent is less compared to the taxis, most of the tourists take bikes for rent, which affects the livelihood of the taxi, van, and autorickshaw drivers in the hill station, Mr. Kumar added.

Transport officials said that nabbing the people involved in this issue is not easy. “If we check a bike, they claim that it is their relative’s bike. The bikes are available for rent for ₹300. But if they take taxis, they have to pay ₹1,000. So, tourists prefer bike taxis, and as this is cheap and safe for the couple, no information was coming to us regarding those renting out the bikes. A few months ago, a bike mechanic displayed a board at his shop in Yercaud about bike rentals. Immediately, we inspected the shop and asked them to remove the board,” officials added.

Salem East Regional Transport Officer, in charge, D. Damodharan said that on September 6, we conducted a vehicle check at Yercaud. The Tamil Nadu government did not give permission for running bike taxis, and it was considered illegal. If anyone is found renting bikes, their bikes will be seized, and a ₹10,000 fine will be slapped through the court.

Couples, who are taking the bikes for rent should be cautious, as the maintenance will be a problem, and in case of any accident, claiming insurance will be problematic. So, people and tourists should avoid bike taxis, Mr. Damodharan added.