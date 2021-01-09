Bike road show held as part of Coimbatore Vizha

Coimbatore

09 January 2021 23:46 IST

A bike road show covering prominent locations in the city to raise awareness on road safety was conducted as part of the Coimbatore Vizha on Saturday.

A total of 30 bikers started from the Cosmopolitan Club on Race Course Road. Managing Director of Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilisers Ltd. D. Vidyaprakash and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Saravanan flagged off the road show, the organisers said.

The road show covered the stretch on Avinashi Road such as Anna Statue, J.M. Bakery and Lakshmi Mills Junction.

Nearly 100 volunteers with placards bearing slogans on road safety awareness converged at various points as part of the event.

Modified motorcycles known as ‘superbikes’ from popular manufacturers such as Harley-Davidson and BMW were used by the bikers to capture the attention of the motorists for the awareness campaign, the organisers said. The bikers returned to Cosmopolitan Club following the road show.

Meanwhile, 20 school students received devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers under the ‘Gift a Device’ initiative on Saturday.

The distribution event was held at the Cosmopolitan Club after the flagging off of the bike road show, the organisers said. The initiative collects used devices and distributes to underprivileged children to help them continue their online classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.