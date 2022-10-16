Bike Rally to commemorate 75th Infantry Day

A team from the Madras Regimental Center being flagged off as part of the bike rally to commemorate the 75th Infantry Day. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of “Infantry Day,” a team from the Madras Regimental Center (MRC) will be among four that will take part in a bike rally to New Delhi.

The team led by Major James Joseph with nine other ranks is covering approximately 3,100 km in nine riding days. The team is passing through Shivamogga, Belgaum, Pune, Nashik, Mhow, Chittorgarh and Jaipur en route to New Delhi. The team will be interacting with Veer Naris, ESM, NCC cadets, students and local populace en route with an aim of paying tribute to the fallen soldiers and increasing awareness about Indian Army among the local populace as a whole, according to a press release from the MRC.

Infantry day is celebrated on October 27 to mark the occasion when the infantry of the Indian army led by 1st battalion of the Sikh Regiment made its way into the Srinagar airfield in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

“To commemorate this momentous occasion, promote the spirit of the Infantry and increase awareness amongst the local populace, four simultaneous bike rallies have been planned and organised by the Infantry Directorate. The northern bike rally will be moving from Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Srinagar, the western bike rally will be moving from Ahmedabad, the eastern bike rally will be moving from The Assam Regimental Centre, Shillong and the Southern bike rally will be moving from The Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington. All bike rallies will be flagged in at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, October 27, the 75th Infantry Day,” the press release added.