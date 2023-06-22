ADVERTISEMENT

Bike lifter gets three years jail term, court in Tiruppur ends trial in 25 days

June 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An accused involved in a two-wheeler theft was sentenced to three years imprisonment and the judgment was pronounced in 25 days.

According to the Tiruppur south police, N. Elango, a resident of Doomlight Ground on Kangeyam Road, came to the station with an Erode native on May 25, claiming that the latter stole his two-wheeler parked in front of his house. Neighbours caught the man in the act as he attempted to flee.

The police registered a case under Section 379 (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused K. Bhoopalan (26) of Manickampalayam in Erode.

Bhoopalan was produced before the second judicial magistrate court, Tiruppur, on the same day. He was sent to judicial remand for 25 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On completion of the trial, second judicial magistrate G. Palani Kumar on June 20, sentenced Bhoopalan to undergo three years imprisonment. He was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Tiruppur City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu appreciated the investigating team comprising SI Vijaya Kumar, head constables Nagaraj Kutty, Guruswamy, Anith Raj and Manivannan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US