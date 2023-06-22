Bike lifter gets three years jail term, court in Tiruppur ends trial in 25 days

June 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

An accused involved in a two-wheeler theft was sentenced to three years imprisonment and the judgment was pronounced in 25 days.

According to the Tiruppur south police, N. Elango, a resident of Doomlight Ground on Kangeyam Road, came to the station with an Erode native on May 25, claiming that the latter stole his two-wheeler parked in front of his house. Neighbours caught the man in the act as he attempted to flee.

The police registered a case under Section 379 (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused K. Bhoopalan (26) of Manickampalayam in Erode.

Bhoopalan was produced before the second judicial magistrate court, Tiruppur, on the same day. He was sent to judicial remand for 25 days.

On completion of the trial, second judicial magistrate G. Palani Kumar on June 20, sentenced Bhoopalan to undergo three years imprisonment. He was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Tiruppur City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu appreciated the investigating team comprising SI Vijaya Kumar, head constables Nagaraj Kutty, Guruswamy, Anith Raj and Manivannan.

