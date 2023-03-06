Bihar team is happy with the steps taken by government 

March 06, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

A team of four Bihar officials, which visited factories in Tiruppur on Sunday, said the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government and the district administration to allay the fears of workers from Bihar were satisfactory.

D. Balamurugan, Secretary, Rural Development Department, Bihar, told presspersons in Tiruppur that all the immediate steps taken by the government were “satisfactory and we are thankful”.

Since March 1, the Tiruppur district administration held outreach programmes in the factories, created a special cell and a helpline, shared clarification messages, and took action on fake news. The situation was turning normal because of the confidence-building measures taken by the district administration, he said.

“The team will convey the messages of the workers, too, to the district administration. Fake videos of two incidents that happened in Coimbatore and Jodhpur were spread on social media and they created some confusion and fear. At the meetings held in Chennai on Saturday, the team spoke to senior officials, Bihar association members, labour contractors, and industry representatives,” he said.

The Bihar team — Mr. Balamurugan; P. Kannan, Inspector-General of Police (CID); Alok Kumar, Labour Commissioner; and Santhosh Kumar, SP (Special Task Force) — visited three factories in Tiruppur and interacted with north Indian workers. The team also held meetings with officials, trade unions, and industry representatives.

Collector S. Vineeth told the media that the district administration had formed a committee and circulated phone numbers for the migrant workers to reach out to officials for any support.

City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu said steps were taken to reach out to all the workers with audio and video messages. The human resources managers and the company owners were also talking to the workers. The Bihar delegation was briefed about the measures taken in the district, he said.

Superintendent of Police Shashank Sai said the police had filed three cases based on the messages shared on Twitter handles, YouTube channels and Facebook Posts. The police contacted the legal teams of these platforms and sought removal of the posts. The Twitter post was removed. The police had asked banks to freeze the accounts of these account-holders.

A two-member team would visit Bihar to investigate these cases. On the two phone numbers shared with the workers, 600 calls were received and none of them were distress calls. Almost 70% of the calls were from the workers’ relatives in Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand, who wanted to check the veracity of the social media posts. Hindi-speaking people are available to answer the calls 24 hours a day, he said.

The team of officials from Bihar will visit Coimbatore on Monday.