Bihar native hit by train in Tiruppur, dies

March 03, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old Bihar native was killed when he was hit by a train while crossing the track near the Tiruppur Railway Station on Friday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Gupta, train driver Karuppaswamy in his statement had alleged that the man was in an inebriated state.

The deceased was identified as Sanjiv Kumar (37), a native of Vaishali district in the state of Bihar. Kumar had migrated to Poyambalayam in Tiruppur seven years ago and ran a shop there. The police denied the allegations that the deceased was beaten to death. Kumar’s body was recovered and sent to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

