Bihar native held for sharing fake video on migrant workers online

March 07, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime unit of the Tiruppur City Police arrested a Bihar native on Monday for sharing fake video on migrant workers on social media.

Tiruppur City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu said that a special team headed by cyber crime unit Inspector L. Sornavalli, while monitoring social networking sites, found that a man under the Facebook ID ‘CPL Media’ had uploaded a fake video on migrant workers in Tiruppur.

“The man, identified as Rupesh Kumar (23) of East Champaran district in Bihar, was traced to Wanaparthy district in Telangana on Monday. He was arrested and produced before the Tiruppur Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday and placed in judicial custody, he said.

“The police are closely watching the online activities of people spreading fake news, rumours and hatred. We are also sending inputs to officials in Bihar for swift action,” Mr. Abhinapu added.

