Bihar native held for duping senior citizens at ATMs

13 October 2021 00:03 IST

The Dharapuram police have arrested a 34-year-old man, a native of Bihar, for allegedly cheating senior citizens at ATMs on the pretext of helping them to withdraw cash.

According to the police, Chhotelal Paswan would carry duplicate cards with him which he tactfully exchanged with the original debit cards of those cheated by him. He would later withdraw cash from the original cards, using their PIN which also he managed to get from the card holders.

Paswan was nabbed after Tiruppur District (Rural) Police deployed personnel to observe ATMs at Dharapuram, Moolanur, Alangiyam and Kundadam where several persons were cheated of their money through a new type of ATM fraud.

The police examined visuals from several ATMs and found Paswan assisting senior citizens withdraw cash.

He was apprehended from the premises of an ATM at Dharapuram on Monday.

During questioning, Paswan told the police that he got the PIN of debit cards from persons whom he approached in the guise of helping. After helping them withdraw cash, he returned them duplicate cards. He later withdrew cash using the original cards and PIN, the police said.

During investigation, the police found that Paswan had also attempted to steal cash from two ATMs by breaking them open.