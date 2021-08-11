Bihar native found dead

A 21-year-old man from Bihar was found dead in suspicious circumstances at Seerapalayam, near Coimbatore, on Wednesday.

The police said that Ashi Kumar, who hailed from Purnia district in Bihar, was found dead in a private land at Seerapalayam.

According to the police, Kumar had been working in a footwear company at Seerapalayam coming under the limits of the Madukkarai police station.

Kumar, who had left for his native during the lockdown in March this year, returned to Coimbatore last month.

The police said that he was found dead in a private land at Seerapalayam around 8 a.m.

The police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.