Coimbatore

Bihar native found dead

A 21-year-old man from Bihar was found dead in suspicious circumstances at Seerapalayam, near Coimbatore, on Wednesday.

The police said that Ashi Kumar, who hailed from Purnia district in Bihar, was found dead in a private land at Seerapalayam.

According to the police, Kumar had been working in a footwear company at Seerapalayam coming under the limits of the Madukkarai police station.

Kumar, who had left for his native during the lockdown in March this year, returned to Coimbatore last month.

The police said that he was found dead in a private land at Seerapalayam around 8 a.m.

The police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 11:17:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/bihar-native-found-dead/article35865737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY