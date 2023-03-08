Bihar native detained under Goondas Act

March 08, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 38-year-old man who was arrested by the police on charges of possessing cannabis infused toffees in February this year was detained under the provisions of Goondas Act.

The man was identified as S. Dileep Kumar, a native of Bihar.

Kumar was arrested by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police, Periyanaickenpalayam, with 156 kg of toffees, which were infused with cannabis extract, from Neelambur on February 3. The seized contraband was worth about ₹ 11 lakh. He was remanded in judicial custody after the arrest.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, invoked the provisions of Goondas against Kumar on Wednesday.

