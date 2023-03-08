HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar native detained under Goondas Act

March 08, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man who was arrested by the police on charges of possessing cannabis infused toffees in February this year was detained under the provisions of Goondas Act.

The man was identified as S. Dileep Kumar, a native of Bihar.

Kumar was arrested by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police, Periyanaickenpalayam, with 156 kg of toffees, which were infused with cannabis extract, from Neelambur on February 3. The seized contraband was worth about ₹ 11 lakh. He was remanded in judicial custody after the arrest.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, invoked the provisions of Goondas against Kumar on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.