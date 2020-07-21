Bihar native arrested for forging Aadhaar card

The Sulur police on Tuesday arrested a contract worker from Bihar, who was employed at the Sulur Air Force Station, on charges of forging his Aadhaar card.

Police said Mohammed Samsuddin (26) has been working at the Air Force Station for the last six months. When Warrant Officer Jaswindar Singh attempted to verify Samsuddin’s Aadhaar card on Monday, he discovered that the accused had used the Aadhaar number of his elder brother.

Based on the officer’s complaint, Sulur police booked the accused under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded him in judicial custody.