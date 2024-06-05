Bihar couple arrested for child trafficking in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested a couple hailing from Bihar on charges of abducting two children from their State and allegedly selling them.

M. Maheshkumar, 34, and his wife M. Anjalikumari, 24, from Bihar, who had been running an eatery at Appanaickenpatti near Sulur, were arrested. The police said that the couple had been residing at Appanaickenpatti for the past three years.

According to the police, the Child Line in Coimbatore alerted them about the couple, after receiving specific information that they were involved in child trafficking.

Officials from the All Women Police Station, Karumathampatti, took the couple into custody on Monday and questioned them.

The couple told the police that one of their neighbours in Bihar absconded after abandoning her seven-day-old male baby two years ago. They took care of the child and sold to Rambabu, a truck driver from Andhra Pradesh.

The couple also claimed to have abducted an infant from Bihar and sold to a couple at Selakarichal near Sulur for ₹ 2.5 lakh.

The police went to Andhra Pradesh and rescued the two-year-old boy late on Monday. Another team rescued the second child from a couple at Lakshminaickenpalayam near Coimbatore.

The couple was booked for offences under Sections 370 of the Indian Penal Code and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. They were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

The two children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee, which shifted them to a home for children. The police said that they plan to seek the custody of the couple for further investigation.