‘Big win for BJP in elections’

SALEM

12 February 2022 22:38 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party’s co-incharge for Tamil Nadu Sudhakar Reddy has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is flourishing in Tamil Nadu and the party would win big in the elections.

Mr. Reddy said that ₹6.52 lakh crore has been provided by the Centre to Tamil Nadu on various fronts over seven years for the State’s development. Mr. Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is being appreciated across the globe.

Mr. Reddy charged that DMK has not fulfilled its poll promises and there are suspicions about the poor quality of Pongal gift hampers. He added that the Ministers, who hold constitutional post, must withdraw their statements against NEET and the Governor.

Mr. Reddy alleged that over 150 temples have been demolished within 250 days of DMK rule. He also alleged that the BJP’s offices have been attacked at various parts of the State as the DMK-led Front is unable to digest the growth of the party in Tamil Nadu. He added that false cases are being registered on BJP cadre in the State.