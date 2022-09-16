Big data is the new oil industry: Principal Secy to CM at Naan Mudhalvan conference in Coimbatore

Terming data science and big data analysis as the "new oil" industry, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister T. Udhayachandran on Friday said, the State's Naan Mudhalvan scheme will enable all students and not just those in computer science and information technology streams to learn these technologies.

Addressing teachers and principals of various institutions during the Naan Mudhalvan regional conference at the PSG College of Technology, Mr. Udhayachandran said tie-ups have been made with several industrial bodies for the new mandatory and elective courses in all engineering colleges.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Principal Secretary D. Karthikeyan said there are nearly 8,000 vacancies in many government arts and science colleges in the State and so to cope with this scheme, a massive recruitment process will be done soon. He said an additional five-day training course will be given to the teachers apart from this orientation.

The Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) said 40% of the current job categories may become defunct by 2050. Nevertheless, new streams through MSMEs and the gig economy will also emerge, for which the upcoming generation will be equipped through this project.

Collector G.S Sameeran announced a new credit-based six-month programme — Nalaiya Vignani — for robotics, drone technology and many other technologies which will soon be organised by the district administration, Namma Kovai and an NGO. He said students of classes VI-X will benefit from this. He released the logo for the initiative along with Mr. Udhayachandran and Mr. Karthikeyan.