Bids to be finalised shortly for Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore

The State Highways Department is expected to finalise bids shortly for the construction of a flyover on Avinashi Road for 10 km.
According to an official of the Department, the pre-qualification tender was opened recently, and three companies have submitted details. The financial bids will be finalised in a week.
The Department plans to construct a four-lane flyover for 10.1 km from Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore at a total cost of ₹1,620 crore. The flyover will end near KMCH. It will be completed in three years and will have eight ramps.
Regarding social media posts that the project cost is over quoted, a source dismissed the allegations and said the Avinashi Road flyover has ramps and several other features to ensure that vehicles taking the existing road are not affected. Further, the costs are based on current rates. “The flyover is one of the long-pending demands of the city and was planned in detail. Since the volume of work and hence, the costs, are huge, it is attracting a lot of criticism too,” source said.
