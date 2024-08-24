Bids invited to design cricket stadium in Coimbatore

Bids have been invited to develop a design for the international cricket stadium to be built in Coimbatore, said District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, in the presence of Coimbatore MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, the Collector said 30.8 acres have been identified for the project. The Prison Department wanted two acres and it will be given. The stadium will come up on the remaining area. “Tenders have been issued for development of a design,” he said.

On the need for better infrastructure at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, he said lack of adequate space is a major challenge. All the facilities at the hospital are currently used and hence it is not possible to move a portion of the hospital to Avinashi Road. There is a proposal to develop a new 1,000-bedded hospital on Avinashi Road. Roads and drains on the current premises will be re-laid soon at ₹8 crore.

On the safety front, improving the infrastructure, controlling the entry points, and monitoring will be strengthened, he said.

Regarding the Semmozhi Poonga that is developed by the Corporation, Mr. Prabhakaran said facilities such as restaurant and convention centre are currently developed and the entire project will be completed by next May.

