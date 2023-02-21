Bids for western bypass to be finalised soon

February 21, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

The State Highways Department is all set to finalise bids soon for development of the western bypass for 11.8 km.

The Department recently invited bids to take up development of four-lane road from Madukkarai to near Madhampatty. The cost for the first phase of the road is estimated to be ₹250 crore and ₹170 crore to acquire land. The first phase involves acquisition of nearly 128 acres, including about 10 acres of government land. Of the private land needed, nearly 65 % has been acquired so far. After commencement of road-laying works, the 11.8 km stretch will be completed in two years. The second phase is for 12.1 km, from Thondamuthur to Kanuvai. Only when this is completed will the public benefit from the project. Land acquisition works are going on simultaneously for the second phase too.

However, sources in the know of the project, said the land acquisition process needs to be expedited. Notification to acquire land was issued in 2020. The officials concerned need to fix the land value and disburse the compensation amount. But, this has been done only for one-third of the land identified for acquisition. The bypass is a long-pending demand of the public and to complete it at the earliest, it is essential to complete the land acquisition process, they said.