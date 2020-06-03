Bids called for construction of Avinashi Road flyover

03 June 2020 22:49 IST

The State Highways Department has called for bids to construct a flyover for 10 km on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore. The last date for submitting applications is July 13 and the bids will be opened here on July 18.

The ₹1,069 crore project is to have an elevated highway from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins and it will be constructed in 48 months from the date of commencement of works.

An official of the Highways Department said works will commence in one or two months after the bids are opened. The four-lane elevated highway will have four up ramps and four down ramps - at Anna Statue junction, Hope College junction, Kalapatti junction, and Nava India junction.

The exact location of the up and down ramps at each junction will be slightly away from each other. The flyover will start about 150 metre from Uppilipalayam junction, near the CSI School, and end beyond KMCH. Land acquisition will be minimum (18000 sq.mt). Vacant area that is available will be used in some locations and in some buildings only the compound wall may be affected.

When the project is completed, vehicles will still be able to use four lanes of the existing Avinashi Road, two lanes on either side.

“The main aim is to ease traffic congestion and enable vehicles to proceed without stopping at the junctions, if they are going to airport or outside the city using Avinashi road,” the official said.

The project is one of the main infrastructure development works of Coimbatore, pointed out K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

At least now, all the details related to the project should be made available to the public. Even members of the District Road Safety Committee were not given the details, he said.