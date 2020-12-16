Bid to wave black flags at Vice-President’s convoy foiled, 16 held

The Race Course police arrested 16 members of Naam Tamilar Katchi who attempted to wave black flags at the convoy of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who arrived here on Wednesday.

The police said that they attempted to wave black flags at the Vice-President's convoy in protest against the controversial farm laws.

According to the police, the party workers staged the unexpected protest at the Lakshmi Mills Junction through which the Vice-President's convoy passed in the evening. They staged the protest in two groups under the leadership of Vijayaragavan and Rizwan, the police said.

They were removed from the location and later arrested.

The VVIP convoy reached safely at the Circuit House at Race Course where Mr. Naidu's stay was arranged. He is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that those arrested for the protest were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.