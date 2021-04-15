Bid to steal cash from ATM

Coimbatore

15 April 2021 00:01 IST

An unidentified person made a vain attempt to steal cash from an ATM of the City Union Bank on Annur-Mettupalayam Road on Wednesday. Police said the man, who came to the ATM centre around 3.15 a.m., could not open the machine. He then damaged a cheque deposit box which was at the counter. The police have collected visuals of the man from the surveillance camera.

Assault attempt on HMK worker

A Hindu Makkal Katchi worker lodged a compliant with the Madukkarai police stating that three persons attempted to attack him late on Monday. M. Balakrishnan alias Sachin from Marichetti Street at K.G. Chavadi, who runs a salon at Kuniamuthur, said that the three men came on two motorcycles and tried to attack him while he was returning home after work. The alleged incident took place at Gandhi Nagar junction on Palakkad main road at on Monday. Balakrishnan alleged that the three men also threatened him. The Madukkarai police have registered a case.

