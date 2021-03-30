Bid to stage protest against PM: 60 persons removed

The Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday removed 60 members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal, Dravida Tamilar Katchi, Tamil Puligal Katchi and a few other lesser known outfits after they attempted to stage a black flag demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest was against India’s decision to abstain from voting at the United Nations Human Rights Council on a resolution seeking investigation into war crimes allegedly committed by the Sri Lankan government during the Eelam war.

‘A betrayal’

Calling it a betrayal of Tamil cause, the outfits attempted to show black flags to Mr. Modi, who arrived at the Coimbatore airport to participate in campaigns in Palakkad, Kerala, Dharapuram and Puducherry.

Holding ‘go back Modi’ placards, they shouted slogans saying that the Centre had taken stand that was in support of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The police removed them.