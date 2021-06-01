Bid to smuggle liquor into the Nilgiris: two held

UDHAGAMANDALAM

01 June 2021 23:46 IST

Two men bringing vegetables to the Nilgiris in a truck were arrested by the police after they were found to be in possession of 14.25 litres of liquor at the Kakkanallah check post on Tuesday.

The men were identified as N. Ravi (28), and S. Saravana Senthil (39), both from Khandal in Udhagamandalam.

They were smuggling the liquor in a truck that was carrying vegetables from Mysore in Karnataka.

