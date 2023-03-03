ADVERTISEMENT

Bid to march to Collectorate over land acquisition foiled in Shoolagiri, farmers court arrest

March 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers of Udhanapalli in Shoolagiri here courted arrest after their bid to march to the Collectorate protesting against land acquisition for SIPCOT was scuttled by the police here on Friday.

The march was part of the weeks’ long sit-in protest by the farmers of Udhanapalli that includes three panchayats of Udhanapalli, Ayarnapalli and Nagamangalam against the acquisition of lands for the SIPCOT, Phase V.

Sivasundaram of Udhanapalli, who is leading the protests, said, over 3,034 acres were being acquired on fastrack mode affecting thousands of farmers.

As Hosur is vying for more investments and is pitched as the most sought-after investment destination for the industry, the government is speeding up land acquisition. This has entailed large scale dispossession of farm lands triggering protests. Udhanapalli in Shoolagiri has become the hub of industrial expansion with Hosur reaching its saturation point. In its wake, the farmers faced with sudden notifications of acquisition are organising protests against acquisition.

On Friday, the protesters intending to march upto the Collectorate, nearly 35 km from Udhanapalli, were stopped and rounded up by the police. Similarly, the Collectorate was fortified by heavy police contingent to prevent any protests.

The protesters were released later in the evening.

