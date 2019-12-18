Bid to fell sandalwood trees: three held

The Saibaba Colony police on Tuesday arrested three persons who attempted to fell sandalwood trees from Bharathi Park area in the city. While the police arrested three persons, four others managed to escape.

According to the police, Govindaraj (21), Anbu (26) and Vishnu (26), all from Tirupattur, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.

During a patrol, the police found a group of seven persons attempting to fell sandalwood trees grown in a public park.

The police caught Govindaraj, Anbu and Vishnu while the others ran away. They seized pieces of felled sandalwood, saws and an axe they used for cutting the trees.

Remanded

The accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. The police were on the lookout for the others.