Bid to fell sandalwood trees: three held

The Saibaba Colony police on Tuesday arrested three persons who attempted to fell sandalwood trees from Bharathi Park area in the city. While the police arrested three persons, four others managed to escape.
According to the police, Govindaraj (21), Anbu (26) and Vishnu (26), all from Tirupattur, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.
During a patrol, the police found a group of seven persons attempting to fell sandalwood trees grown in a public park.
The police caught Govindaraj, Anbu and Vishnu while the others ran away. They seized pieces of felled sandalwood, saws and an axe they used for cutting the trees.
Remanded
The accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. The police were on the lookout for the others.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.