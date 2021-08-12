Coimbatore

Bid to break open ATM, two held

The Sulur police late on Wednesday arrested two persons hailing from Bihar on the charges of attempting to break open an ATM of a private bank at Thennampalayam junction.

The arrested have been identified as Bijendra Urow (19) from Garhia Baluwa and Govinda Urow (24) from Betauna villages in Purnia district in Bihar.

According to the police, Bijendra was standing outside the ATM in suspicious circumstances. He attempted to flee after seeing a police patrol team. While he was caught, Govinda, who was inside the ATM counter, managed to escape.

Bijendra, who was taken into custody, told the possible location of his counterpart who had escaped.

A police team led by Sub-Inspector Rajendra Prasad managed to apprehend Govinda soon.


