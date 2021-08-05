Bid to break open ATM, one held

The Sulur police arrested a 25-year-old man who attempted to break open an ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI) near Kangayampalayam on Wednesday. The arrested has been identified as A. Akil of Haryana.

The police said the Air Force Station branch of SBI received an alert from its control room in Mumbai that there was an attempt of break-in at the ATM near Kangayampalayam around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

An alarm went off after Akil cut a wire connected to the ATM.

Branch manager Lakshmipriya Pillai and team rushed to the ATM and caught Akil in the act.

He was handed over to the police. Akil was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Teenager drowns

An 18-year-old boy from Saibaba Colony drowned in a tank near Karamadai where he had gone to celebrate the birthday of his friend on Tuesday. A. Manikandan from K.K. Pudur near Saibaba Colony drowned in a tank at Velliangadu and his body was retrieved on Wednesday.

The police said Manikandan had gone to the place with six friends to celebrate a friend’s birthday. A cake was cut near the tank after which the youths ventured into the water body.

According to the police, Manikandan did not know swimming and he drowned in the tank before others could rescue him.