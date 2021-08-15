Bicycle rally taken out to raise awarenesson vaccination against COVID-19

Participants of the bicycle rally near Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Saturday.

15 August 2021 01:29 IST

Over 100 persons participated in a bicycle rally organised by the Nehru Group of Institutions, Isha Yoga Centre, Rotary Club of Manchester and NGO Kovai Pedallers in an effort to raise awareness on vaccination against COVID-19 in the district on Saturday.

A press release said that Deputy Director of Health Services (Coimbatore) P. Aruna flagged off the bicycle rally titled ‘Tour De Isha’ in the presence of P. Krishna Kumar, CEO and Secretary of Nehru Group of Institutions. The cyclists began the rally from Sundakkamuthur and covered Perur, Madhampatty, Pooluvapatti, Alandurai, Karunya Nagar, Iruttuppallam, Semmedu and Narasipuram. After covering a distance of 75 km, the participants reached Isha Yoga Centre near the Adiyogi statue at 8.30 a.m., the release said.

Following this, the participants visited the villages around Isha Yoga Centre and distributed pamphlets on COVID-19 awareness, after which a vaccination camp was organised for the residents, according to the release.

In a statement, founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev commended the State and Central governments for the measures taken to combat the spread of COVID-19 and for the vaccination drive.