Bibliophiles flock to Tiruppur Book Festival

January 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The 19th edition of the Tiruppur Book Festival organised by the Government of Tamil Nadu, Tiruppur District Administration, and the Pinnal Book Trust started at Hotel Velan grounds here on Friday.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated the book festival.

Mr. Saminathan said that reading and writing habits among youngsters had declined over the years. Reading would reduce crimes, he said, and added that the State government was taking steps to build memorials for Tamil scholars.

Ms. Selvaraj said educating oneself through books would help in both skill development and economic upliftment. She urged the students to spend more time in the libraries and keep themselves updated. Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Collector S. Vineeth, and other senior officials were present during the inauguration.

M. Thirupathi, one of the coordinators of the book festival, said more than 3,000 people visited the stalls on Friday. Special arrangements have been made for students from the schools and colleges in the district to visit the book festival on all days.

On an average, 7,000 persons are expected to visit the stalls during the weekend.

The stalls will be open between 11 a.m. and 9.30 p.m. on all days till February 5.