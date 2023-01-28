HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bibliophiles flock to Tiruppur Book Festival

The organisers are expecting over 7,000 persons to visit the stalls during the weekend

January 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj at the inauguration of Tiruppur Book Festival at Hotel Velan ground in Tiruppur on Friday.

Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj at the inauguration of Tiruppur Book Festival at Hotel Velan ground in Tiruppur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 19th edition of the Tiruppur Book Festival organised by the Government of Tamil Nadu, Tiruppur District Administration, and the Pinnal Book Trust started at Hotel Velan grounds here on Friday.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated the book festival.

Mr. Saminathan said that reading and writing habits among youngsters had declined over the years. Reading would reduce crimes, he said, and added that the State government was taking steps to build memorials for Tamil scholars.

Ms. Selvaraj said educating oneself through books would help in both skill development and economic upliftment. She urged the students to spend more time in the libraries and keep themselves updated. Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Collector S. Vineeth, and other senior officials were present during the inauguration.

M. Thirupathi, one of the coordinators of the book festival, said more than 3,000 people visited the stalls on Friday. Special arrangements have been made for students from the schools and colleges in the district to visit the book festival on all days.

On an average, 7,000 persons are expected to visit the stalls during the weekend.

The stalls will be open between 11 a.m. and 9.30 p.m. on all days till February 5.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.