GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BHUTA alleges violation of statute norms in continuation of two college principals in Bharathiar University Syndicate

Published - August 06, 2024 08:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharathiar University Teachers’ Association (BHUTA) has alleged violation of norms on the part of the varsity in permitting a principal of a self-financing college in Coimbatore to continue as Syndicate Member.

Citing the current statutory structure of the university, BHUTA secretary N. Umadevi said there was no provision for the college head to continue as principal or Syndicate Member after his superannuation during January this year, as per the UGC regulations for appointment of principals in self-financing colleges.

The continuation of the principal in the post “seriously violates statutory provision of the BU Act and Statute 1981,” she said.

The Government Order of Higher Education Department dated January 11, 2021, affirms the UGC regulations on the appointment, she added.

The BHUTA, in its representation to the Registrar, also resented continuation of another college head in the Syndicate. Having been under investigation of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, the college head, the BHUTA petition said, is not “ethically” qualified to be a Syndicate member.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.