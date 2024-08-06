BHUTA alleges violation of statute norms in continuation of two college principals in Bharathiar University Syndicate

The Bharathiar University Teachers’ Association (BHUTA) has alleged violation of norms on the part of the varsity in permitting a principal of a self-financing college in Coimbatore to continue as Syndicate Member.

Citing the current statutory structure of the university, BHUTA secretary N. Umadevi said there was no provision for the college head to continue as principal or Syndicate Member after his superannuation during January this year, as per the UGC regulations for appointment of principals in self-financing colleges.

The continuation of the principal in the post “seriously violates statutory provision of the BU Act and Statute 1981,” she said.

The Government Order of Higher Education Department dated January 11, 2021, affirms the UGC regulations on the appointment, she added.

The BHUTA, in its representation to the Registrar, also resented continuation of another college head in the Syndicate. Having been under investigation of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, the college head, the BHUTA petition said, is not “ethically” qualified to be a Syndicate member.